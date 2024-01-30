Dental Implants Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 10.8% From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental Implants Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Dental Implants Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2024

The latest study released on the Dental Implants Market evaluates market size, trends, and forecast to 2030. The Dental Implants market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts, and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. An in-depth analysis of historical trends, future trends, SWOT analysis, demographics, industrial advances, and regulatory requirements for the Dental Implants market has been performed to analyze the growth rate of each segment and sub-segment.

The global dental implants market is anticipated to grow from USD 5.88 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.05 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Bicon, LLC, Adin Global, Institut Straumann AG, Sweden & Martina S.p.A., BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, NEOBIOTECH, Neoss Limited, ProScan, Osstem, TOV Implant LTD, Cortex, KYOCERA Corporation, DENTIUM, Alpha-Bio Tec Ltd, GC Corp., DIO Implant Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

09 January 2024 – Danaher Corporation and the Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) launched a collaborative center to develop gene-editing therapies for rare and other diseases, to create a new model for future development of a wide range of genomic medicines. The center, known as the Danaher-IGI Beacon for CRISPR Cures, aims to use CRISPR-based gene editing to permanently address hundreds of diseases with a unified research, development and regulatory approach.

08 January 2024 – Henry Schein Orthodontics (HSO), the orthodontics business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Carriere® Motion ProTM bite corrector1. The newest addition to the Motion portfolio is fitted to teeth to treat the anteroposterior dimension of a patient's occlusion, allowing clinicians to achieve a Class I platform within an average of three to six months2 of treatment, and before placing brackets or aligners. Watch this video to learn more about the benefits and features of the Carriere Motion Pro.

The Global Dental Implants Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Dental Implants Market by Product

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Intramucosal Implants

Dental Implants Market by Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Ceramic Implants

Porcelain Fused Metal Implants

Dental Implants Market by End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Dental Implants Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis

With the greatest market share in the worldwide dental implants market in 2022, North America may be ascribed to rising consumer affordability, medical tourism, and cross-border treatment, as well as high-quality dental care. People from other countries come to North America for dental operations and other medical tourism. A rising number of people are seeking dental implant procedures as a result of the high caliber of healthcare in North America and the advancement of dental technologies. Because of the growing desire for long-term solutions and the trends in restorative dentistry, the U.S. market held the greatest revenue share in 2022. Additionally, throughout the forecast period, the growing tendency in restorative dentistry towards implant-supported treatments is anticipated to propel the expansion of this region's market revenue. Both dental professionals and patients are realizing the long-term benefits and robustness of implant-supported restorations.

Due to growing public awareness of the need for better dental care, Europe is anticipated to have a sizable market position in the worldwide dental implants market throughout the projected decade. European nations are renowned for their superior dental care standards. The emphasis on high-quality dental care and the accessibility of qualified dental specialists have helped to foster a favorable public impression of dental implant operations. Mergers and acquisitions to strengthen current capabilities are another driver propelling this region's market revenue growth. For example, in January 2020, Dental Systems Oy (Dental Systems) and GAMA Dental AB (GAMA Dental) were fully acquired by Unindent AB (Unindent), a portfolio firm inside the Triton Smaller Mid Cap Fund (TSM).

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Dental Implants market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of Dental Implants.

-To showcase the development of the Dental Implants market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Dental Implants market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Dental Implants

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Dental Implants market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

The key questions answered in this report:

1: Who are the global manufacturers of Dental Implants, what are their share, price, volume, competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and future growth plans?

2: What are the key drivers, growth/restraining factors, and challenges of Dental Implants?

3: How is the Dental Implants industry expected to grow in the projected period?

4: How has COVID-19 affected the Dental Implants industry and is there any change in the regulatory policy framework?

5: What are the key areas of applications and product types of the Dental Implants industry that can expect huge demand during the forecast period?

6: What are the key offerings and new strategies adopted by Dental Implants players?

