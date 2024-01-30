Nitric Acid Market Size To Surpass US$ 41.0 Billion By 2032, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 3.58%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nitric Acid Market Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“Nitric Acid Market Report by Type (Concentrated Nitric Acid, Dilute Nitric Acid), Application (Fertilizers, Adipic Acid, Toluene Diisocyanate, Nitrobenzene, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct and Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, and Others), End Use (Explosives, Agrochemicals, Electronics, Automotive, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the nitric acid market?

The global nitric acid market size reached US$ 29.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.58% during 2024-2032.

Global Nitric Acid Market Trends:

The growing emphasis on sustainable production practices represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the nitric acid market across the globe. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting greener and more environmentally friendly methods for nitric acid production, such as the use of renewable energy sources and innovative catalysts to reduce emissions and energy consumption. This trend aligns with the broader global push for sustainability and environmental responsibility.

There's an increasing focus on the application of nitric acid in the production of electronics and semiconductors. As technology advances, the demand for high-purity nitric acid for etching and cleaning processes in the electronics industry is on the rise. This trend is driven by the growing importance of electronic components in various sectors, including telecommunications, automotive, and consumer electronics.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Nitric Acid Industry:

Industrial Applications and Manufacturing Growth:

A significant driver of the nitric acid market is its extensive use in various industrial applications, particularly in the manufacture of fertilizers like ammonium nitrate and calcium ammonium nitrate. As global agricultural demand increases to meet the food requirements of a growing population, the need for these fertilizers escalates, directly boosting the demand for nitric acid. Furthermore, nitric acid is integral in the production of adipic acid and Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI), which are key components in the manufacture of nylon and polyurethanes, respectively. The growth in these industrial sectors, driven by expanding automotive and construction industries, especially in emerging economies, further propels the demand for nitric acid.

Technological Advancements in Production:

Technological advancements in the production of nitric acid are also playing a crucial role in its market growth. Modern production methods have become more efficient and environmentally friendly, reducing the ecological footprint of nitric acid manufacturing. Techniques like the Ostwald process have improved in terms of energy efficiency and emission control, making production more sustainable. These advancements are critical in meeting stringent environmental regulations and in reducing production costs, thereby making nitric acid more accessible for various applications. The continual development and optimization of production technologies are essential for meeting the increasing global demand while adhering to environmental standards.

Increasing Use in Explosives and Mining:

Another factor influencing the growth of the nitric acid market is its use in explosives, particularly in the mining industry. Nitric acid is a key ingredient in the production of ammonium nitrate, which is widely used in making explosives for mining activities. The rising demand for minerals and materials, due to the growth of various sectors like electronics, construction, and automotive, necessitates increased mining activities. This demand surge for explosives subsequently drives the nitric acid market. Additionally, the defense sector also contributes to this demand, given the use of nitric acid in military munitions.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

.CF Industries Holdings Inc.

.Columbus Chemical Industries

.Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd.

.Enaex SA (Sigdo Koppers S.A.)

.Koch Engineered Solutions (Koch Industries Inc.)

.LSB Industries Inc.

.Nutrien Ltd.

.Orica Limited

.Rashtriya Chemical & Fertilizers Ltd.

.Sasol Limited

.Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

.Thyssenkrupp AG

.UBE Corporation

.Yara International ASA

Nitric Acid Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

.Concentrated Nitric Acid

.Dilute Nitric Acid

Concentrated nitric acid holds the largest type segment in the market as it is a crucial raw material in the production of various nitrogen-based fertilizers, explosives, and specialty chemicals, making it the most widely used type of nitric acid.

By Application:

.Fertilizers

.Adipic Acid

.Toluene Diisocyanate

.Nitrobenzene

.Others

Fertilizers constitute the largest application segment for nitric acid due to their integral role in the production of ammonium nitrate-based fertilizers, which are essential for modern agriculture and increasing crop yields.

By Distribution Channel:

.Direct and Institutional Sales

.Retail Sales

.Others

Direct and institutional sales are the largest distribution channel as nitric acid is primarily purchased by industrial manufacturers, agricultural companies, and institutional users in bulk quantities.

By End User:

.Explosives

.Agrochemicals

.Electronics

.Automotive

.Others

Agrochemicals dominate the end-use segment as nitric acid is extensively used in the production of agrochemicals, including fertilizers and pesticides, to enhance agricultural productivity.

Regional Insights:

.North America

.Europe

.Asia Pacific

.Latin America

.Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific leads the nitric acid market, driven by the region's growing agricultural sector, industrial expansion, and the presence of major nitric acid producers, particularly in countries like China and India.

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.Impact of COVID-19

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

