French farmers block motorways around Paris with tractors, hay bales

(MENAFN) Farmers in France have escalated their protest against rising costs by blocking motorways around Paris with tractors and hay bales. Similar rallies are now occurring at ports and roads across Europe.



In response to farmers' concerns, the French government is expected to announce new measures on Tuesday.



Protesters created traffic disruptions around Paris on Monday by using hundreds of tractors and heaps of hay bales to block major roads leading to the French capital, which is set to host the Olympic Games in six months. Equipped with tents and supplies of food and water, demonstrators prepared for an extended protest as the demonstrations continued into Tuesday.



To prevent protesters from entering the capital, the government deployed 15,000 police officers, primarily in the Paris region. Additionally, officers and armored vehicles were stationed at the Rungis market, a crucial hub for fresh food supplies in the capital.



Farmers in France, Germany, Poland, and Romania have been staging demonstrations for weeks, citing concerns about excessive red tape, high fuel costs, and unfair competition resulting from liberal EU trade policies.



The protests have now spread to several European countries, reflecting mounting apprehensions about the EU's environmental policies and the influx of cheap food imports.

