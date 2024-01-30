Serbia protects ‘White Lotus’ artist from Ukrainian assault

(MENAFN) In a recent diplomatic row between Serbia and Ukraine, the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs vehemently defended actor Milos Bikovic against baseless claims of being a "genocide supporter" or violator of international law. The dispute unfolded after the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry took to X (formerly Twitter), accusing Bikovic of supporting Russia and, by extension, allegedly endorsing genocide, urging HBO to remove him from the cast of the popular series 'White Lotus.'



In response, the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Thursday dismissing the accusations as entirely unfounded. The ministry emphasized Serbia's longstanding tradition of arts and culture, asserting pride in the country's constitutionally guaranteed freedom of creativity. Describing Bikovic as "one of the most talented and popular Serbian actors of his generation," the ministry underscored his significant impact on both Serbian and international cinematography, despite his relatively young age. Minister Ivica Dacic's commendation of Bikovic in 2019 for promoting Serbia globally was highlighted as a testament to the actor's positive contributions.



HBO, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, had recently announced Bikovic's casting in the third season of 'White Lotus' on January 12. The Emmy award-winning dark comedy anthology delves into the lives of guests and employees at the eponymous resort chain. While this marks Bikovic's debut in a United States role, the 36-year-old actor has already gained widespread recognition in Serbia and Russia, earning acclaim for his roles in Serbian productions before gaining international prominence in Nikita Mikhalkov's 'Sunstroke' in 2014.



The controversy surrounding Bikovic's casting brings attention to the intersection of entertainment and geopolitics, highlighting the challenges faced by artists who find themselves embroiled in international disputes. As the acclaimed actor continues to navigate these turbulent waters, the broader implications of such incidents on the entertainment industry and diplomatic relations are sure to come under scrutiny.





