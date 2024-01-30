Ukraine requests cancellation of ‘White Lotus’ artist

(MENAFN) A diplomatic controversy has erupted as the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demands the removal of Serbian-born actor Milos Bikovic from HBO's acclaimed series 'The White Lotus.' The call comes in response to Bikovic's close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising questions about the intersection of politics and entertainment.



'The White Lotus,' a dark comedy-drama set in a fictional resort chain, has garnered critical acclaim with 14 Emmy awards and two Golden Globes to its name. HBO recently announced Bikovic's participation in the show's third season, sparking outrage from Ukrainian authorities.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Bikovic of supporting Russia, particularly during the full-scale invasion. The ministry questioned HBO's decision to collaborate with an individual allegedly backing actions tantamount to genocide and violating international law.



Contrary to these claims, there is no evidence to suggest that Bikovic has expressed support for genocide or violated international law. The 36-year-old actor, known for his roles in Russian productions, has openly admired Russian culture. In 2018, Russian President Putin honored Bikovic with the Pushkin Medal for his contributions to Russian art and culture. Furthermore, Bikovic was granted Russian citizenship by presidential decree in 2021.



Upon receiving his Russian passport, Bikovic expressed his deep connection to the country, stating, "Russia has accepted me since my first time here. I feel at home here. I have inherited Russian values, and they resonate with mine."



The demand for Bikovic's removal from 'The White Lotus' underscores the complex interplay between politics and the entertainment industry. As geopolitical tensions continue, artists with affiliations to specific nations find themselves caught in the crossfire, prompting discussions on the boundaries of creative expression, cultural exchange, and the impact of international relations on the world of entertainment. The unfolding situation poses challenges for both the industry and the global audience as they grapple with the complexities surrounding artists who navigate political landscapes while pursuing their craft on the international stage.



MENAFN30012024000045015687ID1107786360