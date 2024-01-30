Japanese authorities storm Toyota group plant to probe allegations of cheating on tests

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Japanese transport authorities conducted a raid at a Toyota group company's plant to probe allegations of engine testing manipulation, coinciding with the company's announcement of retaining its position as the world's leading car manufacturer in 2023, having sold 11.2 million vehicles.



The investigation commenced at Toyota Industries' facility in Hekinan, located in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. Shortly after the inquiry began, Toyota's chairman, Akio Toyoda, pledged to navigate the company through the controversy and reaffirmed the commitment to maintaining high standards in car manufacturing.



“My job is to steer the way for where the overall group should go,” Mr Toyoda declared.



Expressing remorse, Akio Toyoda bowed deeply and emphasized that the group's vision is deeply rooted in the founding family's principles, which prioritize empowering the workers on the plant floor, known as "genba," to make good cars that lead to people’s happiness.”



Amidst an otherwise remarkable performance for Toyota, known for manufacturing popular models like the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid, and Lexus luxury vehicles, the testing scandal has emerged as a significant concern.



In 2023, Toyota achieved record-breaking group global vehicle sales of 11.22 million units, marking a notable 7 percent increase from the previous year. This milestone placed Toyota ahead of Volkswagen of Germany, whose global sales stood at 9.2 million vehicles.

MENAFN30012024000045015839ID1107786359