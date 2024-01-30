EU consents tap incomes from frozen Russian assets

(MENAFN) In a significant development, European Union (EU) member states have reportedly agreed on a proposal that could facilitate the transfer of income generated by Russia's frozen central bank reserves to Ukraine, according to an announcement by the Belgian presidency of the European Union Council on X (formerly Twitter) this Monday.



The statement revealed that European Union Ambassadors have reached a preliminary agreement on a proposal outlining the utilization of windfall profits linked to immobilized assets to support the reconstruction efforts in Ukraine. This move comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and in response to Russia's actions in the region.



According to a report by the Financial Times, European Union envoys have endorsed a plan aiming to set aside the substantial profits, amounting to billions of euros, generated by the frozen assets of Russia's central bank. Currently, a significant portion of these immobilized reserves, totaling EUR191 billion (USD206 billion) out of EUR260 billion (USD291 billion), is held by Belgium's Euroclear, a central security depository. The profits are generated as securities within these reserves mature and are reinvested.



The draft proposal, as outlined in the Financial Times, suggests that the profits generated by Euroclear will be accounted for separately, with no dividends to be distributed to shareholders until European Union member states unanimously decide to allocate these net profits to establish a "financial contribution to the [EU] budget" intended to support Ukraine.



Crucially, the proposed measures are anticipated to focus solely on future profits, ensuring that they do not apply retroactively. This move reflects the European Union's commitment to taking proactive steps in response to the ongoing crisis, channeling resources from frozen assets to aid Ukraine's reconstruction without impacting previously accrued profits.



As the European Union seeks to leverage financial instruments in support of geopolitical objectives, the decision to utilize income generated from immobilized assets underscores the bloc's dedication to finding innovative solutions to address the repercussions of international disputes and offer tangible support to nations affected by geopolitical turmoil.





