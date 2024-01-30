BRICS` share in international economy surpasses G7

(MENAFN) In a significant shift in the global economic landscape, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) states have outpaced the G7 nations in terms of their share in the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measured in purchasing power parity (PPP), according to the head of the Russian central bank, Elvira Nabiullina. In an interview with RIA Novosti on Monday, Nabiullina highlighted that the inclusion of new members has propelled the BRICS group's share in the global output from 31 percent to 35 percent by the end of 2023.



The metric used, GDP in PPP terms, is a commonly employed measure by economists to compare economic productivity and living standards across countries, adjusting for variations in the cost of goods and services. Nabiullina emphasized the rapid development of BRICS economies, underscoring the group's increasingly pivotal role on the global stage.



The expansion of the BRICS alliance last year marked a historic moment, with the inclusion of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates. While this move was expected to further solidify the group's standing, Argentina, despite initially accepting the invitation, later reversed its decision under the newly elected President Javier Milei, opting for closer ties with the West.



With the addition of these five new nations, the BRICS bloc is set to command over 40 percent of global crude oil production, enhancing its influence in the energy sector. Moreover, the combined population of BRICS nations will reach nearly 3.6 billion, constituting almost half of the world's total population.



This development signifies not only a reconfiguration of global economic power dynamics but also underscores the BRICS nations' growing influence in shaping international economic policies. As the bloc expands and diversifies, its impact on global trade, geopolitical considerations, and strategic partnerships is likely to evolve, making it a key player in the ongoing transformation of the world's economic order.



