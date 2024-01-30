Saudi Aramco decides not to increase production to 13M bpd

(MENAFN) Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer globally, has decided not to proceed with its plan to increase production to 13 million barrels per day (bpd), as previously announced. Instead, the company will maintain its maximum sustainable capacity at 12 million bpd. This decision comes following a directive from the Saudi Ministry of Energy, according to a statement released by Saudi Aramco to the Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares are listed.



Although the company did not offer specific details regarding the decision, it mentioned that it would update its capital spending guidance when it announces its full-year 2023 results in March. The directive to increase production to 13 million bpd was issued to Aramco by the Energy Ministry back in March 2020, amid tensions with Russia regarding market share in the oil industry.



In the subsequent year, the CEO of the company, Amin Nasser, articulated that “full capacity will be available by 2027 but it will come in increments”.



In pursuit of attaining the 13 million barrels per day (bpd) capacity, “we will focus on existing fields and will make the appropriate disclosure and announcements when we reach certain project milestones but it is going to come from existing and new fields, so it will be a combination of both”, he informed the Energy Intelligence Forum in that moment.

