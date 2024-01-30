Philippines, Vietnam ink agreement pertaining to disputed South China Sea

(MENAFN) In the midst of escalating tensions with China, the Philippines and Vietnam took a significant step on Tuesday by signing an agreement pertaining to the disputed South China Sea.



The accord, aimed at preventing incidents in the South China Sea, was formalized during the state visit of Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Vietnam.



Both Hanoi and Manila have territorial claims within the contested waters of the South China Sea, where China asserts expansive claims under its controversial nine-dash line. This assertion was deemed to have no legal basis under international law by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, an international tribunal based in The Hague, in a landmark ruling issued in 2016.



In addition to the agreement concerning incident prevention in the disputed waters, a statement from the Filipino presidency highlighted the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Philippines Coast Guard and the Vietnam Coast Guard, aimed at fostering maritime cooperation between the two nations.



Regarding the prevention and management of incidents in the South China Sea, the statement indicated that Hanoi and Manila “agreed to enhance coordination regarding maritime issues bilaterally, within the ASEAN and with other dialogue partners, with both sides intensifying efforts to promote trust, confidence, and understanding, through dialogue and cooperative activities.”

