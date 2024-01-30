Sudan gets engulfed in conflict pitting two formidable armed groups against each other in struggle for power

(MENAFN) Since April 2023, the nation of Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict, pitting two formidable armed groups against each other in a struggle for power. The key players in this complex scenario are the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), led by the de facto head of state, Chairman of the Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), under the control of Deputy Chairman Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, widely known as "Hemedti." As the clash intensifies, the world watches anxiously, raising concerns about the potential repercussions and the need for global preparedness for the worst.



At the heart of the conflict lies a power struggle between Sudan's dominant power centers, each vying for control and access to crucial economic resources in a future Sudan shaped by civilian rule. This intricate battle not only has immediate consequences for the nation's stability but also holds broader implications for regional dynamics in the heart of Africa.



Understanding the historical backdrop is crucial to unraveling the complexities of Sudan's current predicament. Since gaining independence in 1956, the country has grappled with persistent instability, marked by a prominent role of the military in political affairs. A staggering 35 attempted military coups, with six successful ones, underscore the deeply rooted challenges faced by Sudan in establishing a stable governance structure.



The recent coups in 2019 and 2021 have played a pivotal role in shaping the ongoing conflict.



Sudan's political landscape underwent significant transformations under the prolonged rule of Omar al-Bashir, which lasted from 1989 until his ousting. During this period, protracted conflicts with rebel groups facilitated the emergence of new armed factions operating alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces. These groups, often comprised of militias, engaged in combat with rebels, securing control over financial activities in their respective spheres of influence.



As the clash between the SAF and RSF unfolds, it not only represents a struggle for supremacy within Sudan but also raises crucial questions about the trajectory of the nation's political future. The intricacies of this power struggle extend beyond national borders, warranting international attention and strategic preparedness for potential repercussions that may impact regional stability in the heart of Africa.



