European stocks reach 2-year highs on Wall Street momentum, prospects of interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) European stocks surged on Tuesday, reaching their highest levels in two years, buoyed by the positive performance of Wall Street the previous night. Investors assessed their outlook for interest rate cuts in a week marked by significant developments in the financial markets. The European STOXX 600 index recorded a 0.2 percent gain during the trading session, marking the fifth consecutive session of growth.



The impetus for the upward trajectory came from Wall Street's unprecedented rise on Monday. Attention turned to the results of major U.S. technology companies and the Federal Reserve's impending decision on interest rates, both pivotal factors that could shape the market's direction. While there is a widespread consensus on imminent interest rate cuts in Europe, policymakers remain divided on the precise timing of such measures.



Market analysts anticipate a high probability, approximately 75 percent, that the European Central Bank will implement a reduction in interest rates by at least 25 basis points in April. The industrial sector experienced a notable boost, driven by a 4.9 percent surge in shares of the Swedish construction company Skanska. This surge followed Jefferies' decision to upgrade its recommendation for the company's shares to a "buy" rating.



However, not all sectors experienced gains, as shares of Diageo, the world's largest alcoholic beverage maker, declined by 3.2 percent. This downturn came after Diageo fell short of sales estimates for the first half of the year. In the French market, the CAC 40 index saw a 0.1 percent increase, with a significant contribution from a 1.8 percent rise in Renault shares. The automaker decided to abandon its plans to launch its electric car unit, citing lackluster market conditions as the determining factor.

MENAFN30012024000045015682ID1107786343