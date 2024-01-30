Minister says India will hold tech giants responsible for deepfakes

(MENAFN) In a decisive move, the Indian government has acknowledged the growing threat of AI-generated deepfakes and is set to hold tech giants accountable for such content disseminated on their platforms. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, emphasized India's deep concern regarding the impact of "cross-border actors" utilizing deepfakes to spread disinformation, particularly in the lead-up to the general election scheduled for April or May.



Speaking to the Financial Times, Chandrasekhar noted that India, with its massive population of 1.4 billion people, of which 600 million are active on social media, has been particularly alert to the dangers posed by deepfakes. The government's proactive stance on this issue stems from the recognition that the impact of misinformation through AI-generated content can be disproportionately severe in a nation of India's scale.



In response to the rising threat, New Delhi issued an advisory in December mandating digital and social media platforms to clearly and precisely communicate prohibited content specified under IT rules to users. The government has also issued warnings that platforms failing to implement these prescribed measures risk losing 'safe harbor immunity' and could be held liable to criminal and judicial proceedings.



This move reflects India's commitment to safeguarding the integrity of information disseminated through social media platforms, especially in the context of critical events such as general elections. As the world's most populous nation gears up for a crucial electoral process, the government's measures signal a proactive approach to mitigate the potential impact of deepfakes, reinforcing the importance of accountability for tech giants in ensuring a secure and reliable information environment.



