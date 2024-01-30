3-Day Mini MBA For In-House Lawyers Training Course: Unlock Key Frameworks And Business Insights (July 15-17, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 3-day Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Leadership and management skills are a completely different ball game from the technical role of practicing law, but in-house lawyers must have these skills to succeed in a business setting.
By enhancing your management skills and your understanding of the main challenges facing business leaders today, you will understand how you can better support and advise your business from a legal viewpoint.
This course will enable you to discover key frameworks, tools, techniques and concepts to enhance your business knowledge and excel in your role as a valuable in-house lawyer. Overall it will enable you to become a more rounded business professional.
The expert trainers will share their own experiences from working in law and as business managers. By attending this intensive course, you will benefit from their considerable expertise and have time to explore new skills and ways of working to ensure you succeed in a demanding role.
Are you ready to build your skill-set as a lawyer by increasing your business knowledge?
Benefits of attending
Enhance core management and leadership techniques Understand how to enable effective change management Learn key business strategy concepts and frameworks Achieve better outcomes by applying project management techniques Understand the challenges facing businesses today and how the legal department can provide support Establish a motivated and engaged legal team Get to grips with corporate culture and use it to your advantage Develop your finance and accounting principles knowledge Enhance your budgeting skills Identify creative options for fee arrangements
Certification:
CPD: 18 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
Heads of legal departments Legal directors and managers Senior corporate counsel and advisers Key corporate law team members Private practice lawyers seeking to switch to an in-house role
Agenda
Day 1
Introduction
Module 1: Business strategy and strategic planning
Business strategy
Key business strategy concepts and frameworks
Includes understanding its purpose, value, and alignment with departmental strategies Includes Blue Ocean/Kim & Mauborgne; Porter/USPs, Grant, Johnson & Scholes The strategic process - investigate, create, implement, embed Challenges facing businesses today Understanding customer value, including customers inside your organisation
Operational effectiveness and efficiency
Introductions to
Process management Quality management Knowledge management Risk appetite and corporate culture Using these strategies to:
streamline your legal services inside your organisation, and understanding tensions between profitability, efficiency and risk inside your organisation
Developing a strategy for legal services
Understanding the needs and demands for legal services Aligning legal services goals with the goals of the business Delivering value for the business In-house capability decisions When to engage with external providers
Day 2
Module 2: Leading and managing strategic change
People management and leadership skills
Team-building, collaboration, culture and trust
Understanding and leading global and virtual teams; building trust; encouraging collaborative behaviours; understanding cognitive biases; psychological safety Building motivation and engagement
Intrinsic and extrinsic motivations; trust; autonomy, mastery and purpose Leadership and influencing skills
Leadership styles; leading versus managing; becoming comfortable with leading; influencing in 360
Leading strategic change
Managing change
Including Kotter, Lewin and ADKAR models Overcoming common problems Successful strategy implementation and the importance of communication, transparency, coaching and influencing skills
Module 3: Project management and teamwork
Introduction to project management and working with stakeholders
Essential skills of project management
An introduction to waterfall project management and agile projects How to plan, execute, control and manage a project to achieve set goals Managing risks and monitoring progress Avoiding pitfalls and staying on target Working with and getting buy-in from stakeholders
Day 3
Module 4: Finance for business
Accounting principles
A general overview of accounting principles and how they should be applied (with examples) Identify specifics within UK-GAAP / IFRS where applicable in general accounts
Understanding the statement of cashflow, profit and loss and the balance sheet
Case study using an anonymous set of accounts The key factors and what they mean Identify how different statements within a set of accounts are related to one another
Identifying accounting scenarios that illustrate good performance - profitability and solvency
Examples of key performance indicators that demonstrate performance levels Discuss what KPI's mean The ranges of KPI's in terms of output that determine good performance or otherwise Practical: consider KPI's that relate to your business
Identifying accounting scenarios that might raise legal concerns
Focus on insolvent accounts Work-In-Progress (WIP) measurement Overdrawn Directors Loan Accounts (DLA) VAT and the principle of timing with invoicing
Module 5: Managing finance and the legal department
Managing a budget for the legal department and external expenditure
The importance of an 80/20 approach to analysis Owning a budget Involvement in constructing a budget and understanding the mechanisms in that construction Identifying and understanding variance from the norm
Managing fees with external law firms
Understanding margin from the department cost base and pricing accordingly Communicating with client on costs Tracking costs Recording time Money-on-Account Credit control
Traditional fee arrangements and more creative options
Hourly rates vs fixed fees. Ensuring fixed fees create margin. Retainers and MOA
Work-In-Progress - the great unknown
Understanding and measuring WIP Managing WIP WIP as part of fee-earner performance
