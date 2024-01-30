Ifx EXPO Dubai 2024 Highlights – Industry Looks Ahead To LATAM Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

The countdown to iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 in Mexico has officially begun!

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The largest online trading expo in the MENA region, iFX EXPO Dubai 2024, concluded last week after months of anticipation. Taking place in a major MENA fintech hub, the expo was heralded as a major success, drawing a crowded exhibition, engaging panels, and a record attendance of 4,800 participants.

After succeeding expectations in Dubai, the industry will now look ahead to iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 in Mexico. Mark your calendars for April 9-11 and get ready to explore new opportunities in the LATAM market!

iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 – An Event to Remember

As the first major online trading event of the New Year, iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 did not disappoint, which featured plenty of entertainment, action, and business. The event was kicked off with the official Welcome Party, setting the stage for the next couple of days of exhibition and networking.



The Welcome Party functioned as a relaxed atmosphere to establish connections with prospective collaborators, engage with other attendees, and mingle before the expo doors opened. The event itself took place in the Dubai World Trade Centre, with thousands of industry leaders, brokers, service providers, fintech enthusiasts, and traders meeting on the expo floor.



Moving along, Day 1 also concluded with the prestigious UF AWARDS MEA 2024 ceremony, which recognised the most prestigious brands in the region. A full list of the awards winners who distinguished themselves in the fintech and online trading space in the Middle East and Africa can be viewed by accessing the following link .



As for content, iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 featured a total of three dynamic stages, including the Speaker Hall, Idea Hub, and Traders Arena. The panels and informative sessions covered a wide range of topics, charting a course forward for the rest of the fintech and online trading industry in 2024.



Of note, this event also welcomed a new demographic – retail traders – who were integrated into one of the industry's fastest growing communities and enjoyed the Traders Arena throughout the duration of the expo.



Day 2 of the event was also not without its highlights, with the expo floor showcasing the potential and importance of Dubai as a fintech and online trading hub. With the industry's leading brands and talent in attendance, this atmosphere was vibrant, providing an experience like no other.



Leading events such as iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 are known for attracting global interest. This included a massive C-suite following, notable brands and figures, fintech investors, and every element of the online trading industry, with attendees across the following categories:



Technology Providers

Service Providers

Digital Assets and Blockchain

Retail and Institutional Brokers

Payments, Banks, and Liquidity Providers

Affiliates & IBs

Regulation and Compliance Traders

Attendees and individuals looking for other highlights from the expo can stay tuned for official event photos and videos coming soon, via the organiser's social media channels!

Looking Ahead to iFX LATAM 2024!

With the expo in Dubai now over, the industry is already looking ahead to Mexico this April for the next major event. Prospective attendees and participants can look forward to what will be the biggest show in LATAM in 2024.



As a booming fintech hub in LATAM, Mexico is the ideal destination for the successful iFX EXPO series in 2024. The LATAM space is largely seen as one of the biggest potential growth markets in both the fintech and online trading industry, making this event the perfect opportunity to explore business in the region.



This will be one event you cannot afford to miss, with a chance to network and connect with the biggest players in the LATAM market. Meet face-to-face with local providers who can unlock potential in the region and take any business to the next level.



Want to step into the spotlight and show off your brand to thousands of attendees? iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 will offer a number of exclusive exhibition and sponsorship packages. To explore all potential branding opportunities, enquiries can be made by contacting ... . All attendees can also stay tuned for important updates surrounding the upcoming event and other news.



