(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Ore Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The gold ore market has witnessed a remarkable surge, with an impressive compound annual growth rate projected through 2028. A comprehensive market research report illuminating the detailed analytics and future outlook of the industry is now accessible for industry professionals and stakeholders.

The report emphasizes the significant expansion from $17.88 billion in 2023, expecting an elevation to $19.5 billion by the closure of 2024. This leap underscores a robust CAGR of 9.0%, with the momentum anticipated to propel the market size to a staggering $27.71 billion by 2028.

Market Drivers and Trends

The anticipated growth is powered by a combination of factors, including sustained investment demand, burgeoning growth in emerging markets, and the predominance of gold as a traditional store of value. Additionally, technological advancements have become a beacon for operational efficiency and environmental compliance within the industry.

Industry Innovation

Companies within the gold ore sector have significantly invested in digital innovations to optimize production processes. One of the breakthroughs spotlighted in the report is the deployment of a new processing plant equipped with modern Carbon in Pulp (CIP) technology, advancing operational standards and environmental safety.

Competitive Landscape

The market landscape is shaped by strategic partnerships, M&A activities, infrastructural investments, and a relentless pursuit of innovation. A prominent highlight of the report is the acquisition of Pretium Resources by Newcrest Mining Limited, aimed at cementing the latter's transformative strategies for sustainable growth.

Regional Insights and Key Players:



Asia-Pacific leads the charge as the most significant regional player in the gold ore market as of 2023. The report profiles various influential companies that are making waves in the gold ore space with competitive technological solutions.

Methods and Applications

In-depth coverage of primary mining techniques, including placer and hard rock mining, alongside sophisticated refining methods, such as the Wohlwill electrolytic process, provides a comprehensive understanding of the industry practices. The versatile applications of these processes span across investment, jewelry, and other sectors.

This meticulously prepared report ensures a holistic view of the market, and is poised to serve as an indispensable strategic planning tool for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers.

Industry professionals can now access this in-depth analysis to stay ahead of market trends, strategize effectively, and make informed decisions that will dictate their operational success in the vibrant landscape of the gold ore market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Barrick Gold Corporation

Newmont Mining Corporation

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Kinross Gold Corporation

Newcrest Mining Limited

Gold Fields Limited

Polyus Gold International Limited

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

Yamana Gold Inc.

Kirkland Lake Gold Inc.

Polymetal International plc

Coeur Mining Inc.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

North Bloomfield Mining and Gravel Company

Gold Reserve Inc.

Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Royal Gold Inc.

Goldcorp Inc.

Sibanye-Stillwater Limited

Evolution Mining Limited

Northern Star Resources Limited

Alamos Gold Inc.

B2Gold Corp.

Centerra Gold Inc.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Endeavour Mining Corporation

Equinox Gold Corp.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Franco-Nevada Corporation

Hecla Mining Company

Lundin Gold Inc.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Pan American Silver Corp.

Pretium Resources Inc.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Seabridge Gold Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900