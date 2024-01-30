Athletic Footwear Market Size To Hit US$ 173.5 Billion By 2032 | Industry CAGR Of 4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global athletic footwear market size reached US$ 121.0 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Athletic Footwear Market Report by Product Type (Aerobic Shoes, Running Shoes, Walking Shoes, Trekking and Hiking Shoes, Sports Shoes), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Brand Outlets, Online Channels), End User (Men, Women, Kids), and Region 2024-2032", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global athletic footwear market report. The global market size reached US$ 121.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 173.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Athletic Footwear Industry:

Increasing Health Awareness:

With rising concerns about sedentary lifestyles and associated health issues, people are actively seeking ways to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines. This shift towards a more active lifestyle necessitates appropriate footwear, such as athletic shoes, which provide the necessary support and comfort for exercise. Governments, healthcare organizations, and fitness professionals are actively promoting the benefits of regular physical activity for overall well-being. This, in turn, is encouraging individuals to engage in activities like jogging, walking, and going to the gym, which require suitable athletic footwear.

Fashion and Lifestyle Trends:

Athletic shoes are no longer confined to the gym or sports fields. They have become fashion staples, with people incorporating them into their everyday attire. This shift is catalyzing the demand for stylish and trendy athletic footwear that complements various outfits. Celebrities and fashion influencers often promote sport athletic footwear in their daily lives and on social media. Their endorsements and style choices influence consumer preferences, driving the popularity of specific athletic shoe brands and designs.

Innovation and Technology:

Ongoing research and development (R&D) activities are leading to the creation of athletic footwear with improved cushioning, arch support, and shock absorption. These innovations provide athletes and consumers with enhanced comfort during physical activities. The use of lightweight materials, such as advanced foams and synthetic fabrics, reduces the overall weight of athletic shoes. This not only improves performance but also enhances the overall comfort and agility of wearers. In addition, advancements in 3D printing and scanning technology enable footwear brands to offer customization options.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Athletic Footwear Industry:

Adidas AG

ASICS Corporation

FILA Holdings Corp

K-Swiss Inc.

New Balance Inc.

Nike Inc.

Puma SE

Reebok International Ltd.

Saucony

SKECHERS Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Athletic Footwear Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Aerobic Shoes

Running Shoes

Walking Shoes

Trekking and Hiking Shoes

Sports Shoes

Running shoes represented the largest segment due to the increasing emphasis on fitness and running as a popular form of exercise.

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Brand Outlets

Online Channels

Specialty stores accounted for the largest market share as they offer a wide range of athletic footwear options.

By End User:

Men

Women

Kids

Men hold the biggest market share due to their participation in competitive sports, fitness training, and bodybuilding.

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the athletic footwear market on account of its large population and increasing disposable incomes.

Global Athletic Footwear Market Trends:

Increasing consumer awareness about environmental issues is catalyzing the demand for sustainable athletic footwear made from eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes. People are relying on e-commerce platforms to purchase athletic footwear due to convenience and a wider selection of athletic footwear.

Advancements in materials like recycled plastics, bio-fabrics, and plant-based materials are being incorporated into athletic footwear to improve performance and reduce environmental impact.

