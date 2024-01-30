Competitive Intelligence Software Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 13% From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Competitive Intelligence Software Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Competitive Intelligence Software Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest study released on the Competitive Intelligence Software Market evaluates market size, trends, and forecast to 2030. The Competitive Intelligence Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts, and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. An in-depth analysis of historical trends, future trends, SWOT analysis, demographics, industrial advances, and regulatory requirements for the Competitive Intelligence Software market has been performed to analyze the growth rate of each segment and sub-segment. Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, the economic slowdown in the overall industry.

The global Competitive Intelligence Software Market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.56 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.02 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13 % during the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Copy:

#request-a-sample

Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM Corporation, Palantir Technologies, SAS Institute Inc., Comintelli, Domo, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc., Sisense Inc., Anodot Ltd., Tableau Software, Inc., Cyfe, TIBCO Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Informatica LLC, SAI Global, Crayon Group, Verint Systems Inc., Cipher Systems LLC, Stratfor, Recorded Future, Inc.

Recent Developments:

October 18, 2023: IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with three entities engaged with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to advance and accelerate innovation in AI, semiconductor and quantum technology for India. This body of work will aim to accelerate India's comprehensive national strategy for AI, strengthen efforts to be self-reliant in semiconductors and advance its National Quantum Mission.

November 28, 2023: Mytonomy Inc., a leader in healthcare cloud solutions for patient education and engagement, has launched Mytonomy Analytics Cloud powered by Sisense to bring powerful new analytics and engagement capabilities to Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare platform. With the integration of Sisense's HIPAA-compliant advanced analytics tools, healthcare providers can easily track in real time, predict and more efficiently allocate resources where they are most needed, helping to save time and improve patient care.

Segments Covered in the Competitive Intelligence Software Market Report

Competitive Intelligence Software Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Competitive Intelligence Software Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Competitive Intelligence Software Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the Competitive Intelligence Software Market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Due to the strong presence of major players in the market and the high adoption rate of competitive intelligence software by companies looking to gain an advantage, the North American region has emerged as a major hub for the competitive intelligence software market. The industry is defined by a wide variety of software products made to help businesses gather, examine, and comprehend competitive data. Both well-established businesses and up-and-coming startups are significant participants in the competitive intelligence software market. These companies assist businesses in tracking and analyzing competitor activities, market trends, and consumer behavior by providing a range of features like real-time monitoring, data analytics, and visualization tools. Because of the intense competition in this market, innovation and technological advancements are constant.

The growing necessity for businesses to make data-driven decisions in a competitive and quickly evolving environment has increased demand for competitive intelligence software. Businesses in a wide range of sectors, such as manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and finance, have realized how critical it is to keep up with changes in the market, rivalry, and customer preferences. The regulatory landscape in North America and the region's tech-savvy business community have helped the competitive intelligence software market expand. Sophisticated intelligence tools are in high demand due to the region's emphasis on digital transformation and adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

For The Full Report Click here:

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Competitive Intelligence Software market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Competitive Intelligence Software.

-To showcase the development of the Competitive Intelligence Software market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Competitive Intelligence Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Competitive Intelligence Software

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Competitive Intelligence Software market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Detailed TOC of Competitive Intelligence Software Market Research Report 2024 – 2030

Chapter 1: Competitive Intelligence Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by key players

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Competitive Intelligence Software Market Forecast

.......

Having our reviews and subscribing to our report will help you solve the subsequent issues:

– Uncertainty about the Competitive Intelligence Software market future: Our research and insights help our customers predict the upcoming revenue pockets and growth areas.

– Understanding market sentiments: It is very important to have a fair understanding of market sentiment for your strategy. Our insights will help you see every single eye on Competitive Intelligence Software market sentiment. We maintain this analysis by working with key opinion leaders on the value chain of each industry we track.

– Understanding the most reliable investment center: Our research evaluates investment centers in the market, taking into account future demand, profits, and returns. Clients can focus on the most prestigious investment centers through Competitive Intelligence Software market research.

– Evaluating potential business partners: Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

The key questions answered in this report:

1: Who are the global manufacturers of Competitive Intelligence Software, what are their share, price, volume, competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and future growth plans?

2: What are the key drivers, growth/restraining factors, and challenges of the Competitive Intelligence Software?

3: How is the Competitive Intelligence Software industry expected to grow in the projected period?

4: How has COVID-19 affected the Competitive Intelligence Software industry and is there any change in the regulatory policy framework?

5: What are the key areas of applications and product types of the Competitive Intelligence Software industry that can expect huge demand during the forecast period?

6: What are the key offerings and new strategies adopted by Competitive Intelligence Software players?

Read other reports:

Healthcare IT Integration Market

Digital Signage Software Market

AI-powered Storage Market

Healthcare Quality Management Market

Satellite Data Services Market

We offer customization on reports based on customer's specific requirements:

- country-level analysis for the 5 countries of your choice.

- competitive analysis of 5 key market players.

- 40 free analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Thanks for reading this article...!! you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm that helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+ +1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn