Sotheby's reveals USD7.9B in sales in 2023, down slightly from last year’s record

(MENAFN) Sotheby's, the renowned auction house owned by billionaire Patrick Drahi, revealed a total sales figure of USD7.9 billion for the year 2023, marking a marginal dip from its record-breaking USD8 billion in 2022. The company expressed satisfaction with its performance in the luxury goods sector, achieving sales totaling USD2.5 billion, despite facing what it described as a "more difficult market."



In a statement, Sotheby's acknowledged the challenges posed by circumstances such as a slowdown in the art market, attributed to factors like a decrease in sales in China, inflation, high-interest rates, and geopolitical tensions including the Russian-Ukrainian war. However, the overall sales decline was limited to a mere 0.8 percent compared to the previous year, and it demonstrated a remarkable 40 percent increase from 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.



Sotheby's CEO, Charles Stewart, highlighted the resilience of the market, emphasizing that high traffic persisted, driven partly by increased wealth transfers between generations and satisfactory auction results. Notably, the auction house took pride in achieving the sale of the two highest-priced works of art in 2023: Pablo Picasso's "Woman of the Hour" (1932) fetched USD139 million, while Gustav Klimt's "The Lady with the Hand Fan" sold for approximately USD108 million.



Despite facing challenges in the broader economic landscape, Sotheby's remains optimistic about its position in the market and its ability to navigate evolving circumstances.

