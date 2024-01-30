Indian Marine saves Pakistani team from pirates

(MENAFN) In a remarkable display of maritime prowess, the Indian Navy's warship INS Sumitra successfully executed a second anti-piracy operation in the Gulf of Aden. The operation, conducted on Monday, involved the rescue of a fishing boat, Al Naeemi, and its 19-member crew from armed Somali pirates. This heroic feat follows closely on the heels of the Indian patrol ship's interception of a piracy attempt on an Iranian vessel, FV Iman, off the east coast of Somalia.



The Iranian-flagged fishing boat Al Naeemi had fallen victim to 11 Somali pirates who had boarded the vessel, taking the crew hostage. In a swift response, INS Sumitra, deployed in the region, located and intercepted the fishing boat, ensuring the safe release of the 19 crew members, all of whom were Pakistani nationals. The Indian Navy's successful anti-piracy operations play a crucial role not only in securing the release of hijacked vessels but also in preventing the potential misuse of fishing vessels as bases for further acts of piracy on merchant ships.



Images from the rescue mission, posted on social media, depict the armed Somali pirates holding assault rifles during the incident. This noteworthy operation took place amidst heightened tensions in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, characterized by frequent attacks on passing merchant ships by Yemeni Houthi rebels. The rebels, in a show of "solidarity" with Gaza, have been targeting vessels in the region. As a result, major shipping companies have diverted their ships from the route for the "foreseeable future."



The strategic importance of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden for global maritime shipping has drawn significant international attention. In response to Houthi strikes, the United States and United Kingdom have launched numerous attacks on the rebel group's bases in Yemen.



Notably, the rebels claimed responsibility for a missile attack on the United States warship USS Lewis B Puller on Sunday evening. Against this backdrop, the Indian Navy's successful intervention not only showcases its commitment to maritime security but also highlights the critical role played in maintaining stability in these vital waterways.





MENAFN30012024000045015687ID1107786289