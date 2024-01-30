Man Thrashed With Sticks In Delhi Over Property Dispute, Videos Goes Viral

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) A video of a man being thrashed by a group of men with sticks in Delhi, over a property dispute, went viral on social media.

In the video, six men can be seen kicking and beating the man with sticks while his wife pleads with them with folded hands, to stop the assault.

According to police, the incident occurred in Narela market area of outernorth Delhi.

“The incident is of January 26 and the 32-year-old victim, a resident of Holambi Khurd, Delhi was admitted in Shraddha Hospital,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, (outernorth), Ravi Kumar Singh.

“He gave his statement to police on January 28 after getting discharged and immediately a case under Sections 323, 341, 506, 34 of the IPC was registered in the matter. Subsequently, Section 325 of the IPC was also added in the FIR,” said the DCP.

The DCP further said that the cause of the assault was old enmity due to a property dispute between the victim and the men. He said efforts were on to nab the accused persons.

