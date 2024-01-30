Germany’s economy sees decline of 0.3 percent in Q4

(MENAFN) Preliminary estimates released on Tuesday indicate that Germany's economy experienced a contraction of 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of the previous year compared to the preceding July-September period. This contraction aligns with market expectations and comes after the German economy narrowly avoided a recession in the third quarter of 2023, where the country recorded 0 percent growth in gross domestic product (GDP).



The decline observed in October was primarily driven by significant decreases in gross fixed capital formation, particularly in construction and machinery and equipment, as reported by Germany's statistical authority, Destatis. These sectors experienced notable declines, contributing to the overall contraction of the economy during the final quarter of the year.



On an annual basis, Germany's economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, which slightly exceeded economists' projections of a 0.1 percent decline. Over the course of the entire year, Germany's GDP decreased by 0.3 percent compared to the previous year, consistent with the initial estimates provided.



These figures reflect the ongoing economic challenges and fluctuations faced by Germany, which is considered the largest economy in Europe. The contraction underscores the impact of various factors, including global economic dynamics and domestic trends, on Germany's economic performance throughout the specified period.

