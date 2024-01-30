Engene Appoints Lee Giguere As Chief Legal Officer And Corporate Secretary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Experienced biotech executive brings public company expertise in legal, corporate governance, and compliance to support enGene during late-stage clinical development and anticipated future commercial launch of its lead program EG-70

BOSTON and MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - enGene Holdings Inc. ("enGene," (Nasdaq: ENGN ), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company whose lead program is in a pivotal study for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), today announced the appointment of Lee Giguere as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

"I am delighted to welcome Lee, an experienced public biotech legal executive, to enGene as we advance the development of EG-70 in our ongoing pivotal-stage LEGEND study in BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer," said Jason D. Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of enGene. "His track record leading the legal function of successful companies, including those navigating late-stage development, product approvals, commercial launches, and strategic transactions, will strongly support our growth."

Mr. Giguere previously served as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Obsidian Therapeutics, a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company. Earlier, he was General Counsel and Secretary at Chiasma, where he led the legal, compliance, and human resource functions in support of the approval and launch of the company's acromegaly therapy and played a key role in the subsequent sale of the company. Previously, he was Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Karyopharm Therapeutics through the approval and launch of its multiple myeloma therapy. Earlier in his career, Mr. Giguere held roles at Boston Scientific Corporation and in the business law practice of Goodwin Procter LLP. Mr. Giguere earned his Juris Doctor from Northeastern University School of Law and his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northeastern University.

Mr. Giguere commented: "I am thrilled to join enGene as we work to transform the management of bladder cancer, beginning with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC. With EG-70, enGene has an opportunity to introduce a novel, non-viral, fit-for-purpose class of genetic medicine specifically designed for ease-of-use by the community urologists who are on the front lines of treating this patient group. I look forward to working alongside the team to further our mission, with the ultimate goal of fundamentally improving patient care."

About enGene

enGene is a late-stage biotechnology company mainstreaming genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs, whose lead program EG-70 is being evaluated in an ongoing pivotal study for patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (Cis) who are unresponsive or naïve to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG). EG-70 was developed using enGene's proprietary Dually Derivatized Oligochitosan (DDX) platform, which enables penetration of mucosal tissues and delivery of a wide range of sizes and types of cargo, including DNA and various forms of RNA. enGene became a publicly traded company effective November 1, 2023, upon the completion of a business combination with Forbion European Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company. For more information, visit enGene.

