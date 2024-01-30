Shutterstock Increases Quarterly Dividend By 11% To $0.30

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New York, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), a leading global creative platform connecting brands and businesses to high-quality content, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share of outstanding common stock on January 29, 2024, payable on March 14, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024. This represents an increase of approximately 11% over the previous quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share of outstanding common stock.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Hennessy, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The Board's decision to increase the quarterly dividend is representative of the growth we have experienced in our operating profitability and cash flow, and I am pleased that we are able to continue fulfilling our commitment to return value to stockholders."

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service-all using the latest in innovative technology-Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

