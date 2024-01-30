Now Available: Veeva Compass Suite Of Commercial Data Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Complete suite of modern patient, prescriber, and national data products for today's complex therapies

Compass Prescriber includes HCP-level projections for more than 4,000 brands

and their prescriptions and procedures

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV ) today announced the availability of the full

Veeva Compass Suite of commercial data products for a more complete view into patient populations and HCP-level insight. Veeva Compass Prescriber and Veeva Compass National are the first to deliver projections for both retail prescriptions and complex procedures, including in-office administered therapies, injections, and infusions. Veeva Compass Suite also includes Compass Patient , granular, longitudinal patient data spanning prescriptions, procedures, and diagnoses. Veeva Compass products are licensed by the brand and give brands unlimited data access , including historical data.

"Veeva Compass Suite delivers the data the industry needs for a faster, more precise approach to commercialization," said Mike Rifflard, vice president, operations, rare disease,

ANI

Pharmaceuticals. "With Veeva Compass, we accelerated our product launch by giving field teams a more complete and timely view of our customers."

Veeva Compass data products are available for the U.S. market today and include:



Veeva Compass Patient provides granular, anonymous patient data, including prescriptions, procedures, and diagnoses for market assessment, patient journey analytics, patient finding, HCP segmentation and targeting, and triggers and alerts.

Veeva Compass Prescriber

includes projected prescriptions and procedures data at the HCP, HCO, and zip code levels for HCP segmentation and targeting, field planning, incentive compensation, and competitive intelligence. Veeva Compass National

is projected prescriptions and procedures data at the state and national levels for forecasting, market share tracking, and commercial strategy.

"The availability of the full Veeva Compass Suite of data products is a major milestone for the industry and for Veeva," said Peter Stark, executive vice president and general manager, Veeva Compass. "We are excited to deliver significant innovations in commercial data for life sciences. Powered by a simple, modern data architecture, Veeva Compass handles both retail and complex therapies for more than 4,000 brands."

SOURCE Veeva Systems