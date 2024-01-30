(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The franchisor setting the standard for excellence in printing and marketing solutions

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has secured a spot on the prestigious Franchise 500® list of top franchisors in the nation for the fifth consecutive year. Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® is the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks AlphaGraphics as #480 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

AlphaGraphics celebrates fifth consecutive year on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list

Continue Reading

"At AlphaGraphics, our commitment to innovation and franchise expansion remains unwavering," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Securing a spot on this elite list for the fifth consecutive year underscores our dedication to crafting innovative strategies that foster continuous growth. We have the entire AlphaGraphics team and our franchisees to thank for this honor."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit .



About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at

-

n -

-

-

-

-

- -

-

-

-



-

- -



- -

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE AlphaGraphics