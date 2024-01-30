Domino's Customers Raise $16 Million For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The record-high fundraising supports The Domino's Village, a recently opened housing facility at St. Jude



ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's customers donated more than $16 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in 2023, supporting its work in advancing treatments and research of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The 11-weeklong St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign ended on Jan. 7, 2024, and raised more than $9 million. Domino's raised an additional $7 million leading up to the campaign by prompting customers to round up their order total and donate the change to St. Jude.

St. Jude patient Micah photographed in the Rec Room at The Domino's Village on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Continue Reading

"Our participation in the annual Thanks and Giving campaign is an example of Domino's effort to deliver the power of possible," said Russell Weiner, Domino's CEO. "Through this inspiring tradition, Domino's customers and franchise owners show what happens when many people rally behind a beloved cause – St. Jude. I couldn't be prouder or more grateful."

2023 was the 20th year of Domino's participating in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign. The $16 million raised brings Domino's total raised for St. Jude to more than $126 million – $56 million of which is toward the brand's commitment to fund The Domino's Village. The Domino's Village, a patient housing facility comprised of 140 fully furnished apartments, opened at St. Jude in September 2023. Read more about The Domino's Village at href="" rel="nofollow" domino .

Domino's has $44 million left to raise as part of its 2020 pledge, which made history as the largest corporate commitment to St. Jude. Because of the generosity of donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, text-to-order and more. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.

Order – dominos

Company Info – dominos

Media Assets – dominos

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X (formally known as Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE Domino's Pizza