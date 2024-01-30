Global Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Size To Worth USD 4.2 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 9.47%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Size was valued at USD 1.7 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Size is expected to reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Asia International Enterprise (HK) Limited, Celanese Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd, PolyOne Corporation, Polyplastics Co. Ltd., Rogers Corporation, RTP Company, Shanghai Pret Composites Co., Ltd., Solvay SA, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Limited and Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Size to Grow from USD 1.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.2 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.47% during the forecast period.





The market for Liquid Crystal Polymers has expanded rapidly in recent years. The increased demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in a range of industries, including electronics and autos, has been a significant impetus. The advancement of 5G technology, the drive for miniaturisation in electronic devices, and the push for more fuel-efficient vehicles have all contributed to the growth of the LCP industry. With the growing need for smaller and more powerful electronic products, LCPs have hit a sweet spot. Because of their exceptional dielectric properties and high temperature endurance, they are ideal for electronic components, especially in the 5G era where miniaturisation is important. LCPs are also becoming more common in the aerospace industry. Their high strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to extreme climatic conditions make them ideal for a wide range of aerospace applications, contributing to market growth.

Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Value Chain Analysis

The chain begins with the production of raw materials, which are frequently petrochemical-based and utilised to manufacture liquid crystal polymers. In order to produce the base components required for LCP synthesis, these raw materials are exposed to a number of chemical procedures. During the polymerization process, the fundamental components are transformed into liquid crystal polymers. Following the production of the basic LCP, compounding may occur, in which additives and reinforcing materials are added to improve properties such as strength, heat resistance, or conductivity. The compounded LCP is then processed into various forms, such as pellets, films, or fibres, depending on the desired purpose. Following that, LCP goods are distributed to a range of industries, including electronics, automotive, and aerospace. LCPs are extensively utilised as connectors, switches, and other components in electronics. Finally, end-user industries employ LCP products to create final goods. This category may include electronic equipment, vehicle parts, aviation components, and other products.

Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Opportunity Analysis

LCPs have a huge opportunity as the need for smaller, more powerful electronic devices develops. Their exceptional dielectric properties make them ideal for use in connectors, switches, and other miniature components. The introduction of 5G technology is boosting the demand in the telecommunications industry for high-performance materials. Because of its capacity to maintain stability at high frequencies and resist signal interference, LCPs can play an important role in the development of 5G infrastructure. As the automotive industry shifts to electric vehicles, there is a greater need for lightweight materials to improve overall economy and range. LCPs have potential applications in EV components due to their lightweight and heat resistance. The aerospace industry, which is always looking for materials with high strength-to-weight ratios, sees potential in LCPs. LCPs are becoming more prominent in the medical field due to their biocompatibility and resistance to sterilisation procedures. This expands the scope of medical devices and equipment.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Size By Application (Electrical Connectors, Fiber Optics, Automotive Lamps, Cookware Coatings), By End-use (Automotive, Medical, Electrical and Electronics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Insights by Application

The automotive lamps segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. LCPs are ideal for usage in automobile components since they are both lightweight and sturdy. LCPs are employed in the fabrication of components such as lamp housings and structural elements as the automotive industry focuses lightweight materials to boost vehicle fuel efficiency. By enabling design flexibility, LCPs enable the fabrication of intricate and complicated shapes. This is especially useful in the design of automobile lamps, where both aesthetics and aerodynamics are important. Because of its energy efficiency and creative possibilities, LED technology in lamps is increasingly being used in the automotive industry. Because of its electrical properties and capacity to withstand high temperatures, LCPs are well-suited for components coupled to LED applications in car illumination.

Insights by End Use

The electrical and electronics segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The drive towards smaller and more compact electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables, has increased demand for materials that allow for miniaturisation. Because of its great dimensional stability and flow characteristics, LCPs are ideal for intricate and small components. LCPs are beneficial for electrical applications due to their high dielectric strength. They are used to make connections, switches, and insulating components where electrical performance is critical. LCPs are employed in the production of high-frequency printed circuit boards. They are suitable for use in RF/microwave applications due to their minimal water absorption and steady dielectric characteristics, which improve the performance of electronic equipment.

Insight by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Liquid Crystal Polymer Market from 2023 to 2033. LCPs are widely employed in the electronics industry in North America. The desire for lightweight and high-performance materials in the manufacture of electronic components has driven the region's use of LCPs. The benefits of LCPs have been realised by the automobile industry in North America, particularly with the rising emphasis on electric cars (EVs). The light weight of LCPs contributes to the overall efficiency and range of EVs. Because of its outstanding strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to extreme temperatures, LCPs are employed in the aerospace sector in North America for a range of applications. LCPs are employed in a variety of end-user industries in North America, including healthcare, consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and others.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Asia Pacific, particularly China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, is a manufacturing hub for electrical devices. The desire for lightweight, high-performance materials in electronics has hastened the usage of LCPs in the production of components such as connectors, switches, and electronic housings. With the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), the Asia Pacific automotive business has embraced LCPs more. LCPs contribute to the weight reduction of EV components, enhancing overall efficiency and range. Asia Pacific is a major manufacturing and export base for LCPs. The countries in the region play a key role in the production of LCPs and their distribution to global markets. The increasing industrialization and urbanisation of several Asian countries has increased demand for advanced materials.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Includes Asia International Enterprise (HK) Limited, Celanese Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd, PolyOne Corporation, Polyplastics Co. Ltd., Rogers Corporation, RTP Company, Shanghai Pret Composites Co., Ltd., Solvay SA, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Limited and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In July 2022 , SUMIKASUPER, a revolutionary long-fiber thermoplastic liquid crystal polymer created by Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technologies, will be employed in optical fibre applications.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Liquid Crystal Polymer Market, Application Analysis



Electrical Connectors

Fiber Optics

Automotive Lamps Cookware Coatings

Liquid Crystal Polymer Market, End User Analysis



Automotive

Medical Electrical and Electronics

Liquid Crystal Polymer Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

