Oomnitza Welcomes Victor Hwei As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oomnitza expands executive team to capitalize on the demand for its Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oomnitza , the leading provider of Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solutions, today announced the appointment of Victor Hwei as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Victor brings an exceptional track record of leadership experience gained at high-growth enterprise software businesses, making him a valuable addition to the Oomnitza executive team.

Most recently, Victor served as the leader of the finance, strategy, and corporate development teams at Pantheon, where he played a pivotal role in steering the company's financial growth. Prior to Pantheon, Victor held multiple operational and financial leadership roles at New Relic, helping to scale the company's expansion to over $800M in annual recurring revenue. Victor's experience also includes notable positions as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and UBS, after beginning his professional journey at Deloitte Consulting.

"We are thrilled to welcome Victor to the Oomnitza family as our new chief financial officer," said Arthur Lozinski, CEO and co-founder of Oomnitza. "His wealth of experience in finance and corporate strategy at high-growth enterprises will be invaluable as we continue to drive Oomnitza's success and innovation in enterprise technology management."

"I am excited to join Oomnitza and contribute to the company's ongoing success," said Victor Hwei, newly appointed CFO at Oomnitza. "Oomnitza's commitment to innovation and excellence is evident, and I look forward to partnering with the Oomnitza team to build a strong business that will further propel the company's growth and expand our market presence."

About Oomnitza

Oomnitza provides an Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solution that empowers enterprise IT organizations to scale by orchestrating and automating processes across siloed technologies. Our SaaS platform integrates with your existing IT, security and business systems to aggregate multi-source data into an accurate and actionable asset inventory for better technology data hygiene and audit readiness. We enable organizations to confidently automate their technology workflows using standardized applications and low-code/no-code workflows to reduce manual tasks, service tickets, security risks and redundant technology spend. Learn more at Oomnitza .

