Daxtra CEO Named To Tatech Top 100 Most Influential TA Thought Leaders

Baker commented,“Today's dynamic job market means traditional approaches to talent acquisition and talent management are no longer adequate to fuel business growth and advance diversity and inclusion. At Daxtra, we're purposefully disrupting the talent lifecycle, which encompasses recruitment, skill development and retention through the use of AI. Daxtra's solutions are core to scaling the Future of Work transformation.”

TAtech's 100 Most Influential TA Thought Leaders list celebrates those who are setting the agenda for innovation and understanding in talent acquisition strategy and technology. Each of them is making an important contribution to mission-critical areas such as improving the effectiveness and efficiency of recruiting operations, forging productive and mutually beneficial relationships with hiring managers, identifying and implementing state-of-the-art talent acquisition tools, educating corporate leaders on the essential business role played by recruiters and to optimize the candidate experience continuously. Selectees are drawn from both employers and industry.

Peter Weddle, CEO of TAtech, said,“Terry is one of the talented professionals in our industry, making a difference every day. We're excited to recognize him again on our Top 100 Most Influential TA Thought Leaders.”

About TAtech

The Association for Talent Acquisition Solutions is the trade organization for the global talent technology industry. It offers membership programs for job boards and talent technology companies and for HR/TA leaders and professionals recruiting for enterprise employers and SMBs. For more information, visit TAtech/join .

About Daxtra

Daxtra specializes in intelligent recruitment automation, AI-powered search and match, and multilingual resume and job parsing in 40+ languages. Built on AI and machine learning, our technology seamlessly integrates with other recruitment tech stacks, like an ATS or CRM. Headquartered in the UK, Daxtra has been developing innovative recruitment software since 2002 and supports customers globally via offices in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

