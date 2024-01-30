VPR Brands Triumphs Again In PTAB Ruling, Upholding Key Electronic Cigarette Patent

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company's Robust Patent and Trademark Portfolio and Innovation in Vaping Technologies Make it a Key Player in Product Development for Vaping Technologies, Catering to Both Nicotine and Cannabis Markets

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –VPR Brands, LP (OTC: VPRB): VPR Brands, a leader in the vaping technology industry, is proud to announce a significant legal victory with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office upholding the validity of its pivotal electronic cigarette patent. This decision, rendered on January 27, 2024, comes in response to an inter partes review (IPR) challenge filed by iMiracle, marking the second successful defense of the company's innovative patent.

The contested patent, US Patent number 8,205,622 B2, originally filed in 2009, encompasses fundamental technology in electronic cigarettes. This includes the use of an electric airflow sensor, specifically a sensor comprised of a diaphragm microphone, a critical component in most auto-draw, buttonless e-cigarettes, pod devices, and vaporizers. The PTAB's recent decision denied iMiracle's attempt to invalidate claims 13 through 18 of the '622 patent, affirming the originality and legitimacy of VPR Brands' innovation.

“This monumental win at the PTAB not only validates our technological innovations but also fortifies our market position,” said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands.“We remain dedicated to defending our intellectual property rights and continuing our role as a leader in vaping technology.”

This victory enables VPR Brands to continue its infringement litigation, further protecting its innovative technology. Represented by SRIPLAW, P.A. , the company is actively engaged in legal proceedings to enforce its patent rights and has initiated actions against leading companies employing Auto Draw Technology.

The vaping market in USA, currently valued at over $10 billion, excluding cannabis and CBD devices, is a rapidly expanding industry in which VPR Brands' patent positions the company favorably, especially with the widespread adoption of auto-draw technology.

In addition to its legal victories, VPR Brands has negotiated several settlements, demonstrating both its legal acumen and willingness to collaborate for industry advancement. The company's robust patent and trademark portfolio and innovation in vaping technologies make it a key player in product development for vaping technologies, catering to both nicotine and cannabis markets.

About VPR Brands, LP: VPR Brands is at the forefront of technology innovation in the vaping industry. With a robust patent portfolio, including the pivotal US Patent 8,205,622 for atomization-related products, VPR Brands is a key player in product development for vaping technologies. Its range spans e-liquids, vaporizers, and electronic cigarettes, catering to both nicotine and cannabis markets. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit .

Forward-looking statements: This release contains forward-looking statements reflecting the company's plans, expectations, and intentions, discussed in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Readers are advised not to rely solely on forward-looking statements, which are current as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

Media Contact :

Kevin Frija

Phone: 954.715.7001

Email: ...