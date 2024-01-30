Alarum: Netnut Enhances Data Collection Offering - Launching Its Second Innovative Product

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Website Unblocker Joins NetNut's Suite of Data Collection and Analysis Tools, Providing Simpler Web Data Collection

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the“Company”), a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions, is excited to announce that NetNut Ltd., its wholly owned subsidiary, has recently launched its new and innovative Website Unblocker. The new product joins NetNut's suite of Data Collection and Analysis tools, further solidifying NetNut's leadership position in the data collection and labelling market, valued at $2.22 billion in 2022 and expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9% from 2023 to 20301.

Many enterprises and organizations collect vast amounts of data for their day-to-day operations, including research institutes collecting research data from the web, financial organizations collecting stock market data and trends and HR companies collecting information on relevant companies looking to hire employees.

NetNut's Website Unblocker product is an AI-based solution which was developed in collaboration with a team of elite intelligence researchers as part of NetNut's new data collection products line. It is designed to allow automated data collection tools access to public facing web data without being tagged by anti-bot and bot-management solutions. The solution is tightly integrated into NetNut's data collection network, allowing customers to collect large amounts of data at high speeds and with very high success rates.

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum, said "NetNut's latest product launch aligns with our 2024 objective to broaden our range of innovative offerings. The development of our new and upcoming products has been made feasible by the robust, swift, and dependable network we have built over the past two years. We are confident that leveraging this network, alongside working with our team of experienced professionals, will enable our growth in the data collection market."

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions.

The solutions are based on our world's fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Alarum and its internet access solutions, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential benefits and advantages of the new Website Unblocker product, the expected size of the data collection and labelling market and its growth in such a market. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Alarum's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Alarum is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts

Michal Efraty

+972-(0)52-3044404

...

1 Data Collection and Labeling, Grand View Research, 2023.