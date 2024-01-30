(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antihypertensive Drug Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global antihypertensive drug market is witnessing transformative growth, attributed largely to the rising prevalence of hypertension, increased health awareness, and significant initiatives driven by public and private entities. Foreseen to flourish with a robust CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030, opportunities abound for businesses operating within retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and burgeoning e-commerce platforms.

With the medical landscape evolving rapidly, a comprehensive analysis exceeding 150 pages has been curated to slice through the market dynamics, offering strategic insights and a granular understanding of trends, forecasts, and competitive scenarios. This vital tool will hone decision-making for stakeholders vested in the antihypertensive drug sector.

Evaluation of Market Segments

The report meticulously segments the market to forecast the potential of various therapeutic classes and distribution channels:



Diuretics

ACE Inhibitors

Calcium Channel Blockers

Vasodilators

Beta-Adrenergic Blockers Others

Further detailing the layers of the marketplace:



Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

E-Commerce Others

Garnering insightful data:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

The comprehensive study offers an in-depth look at the key players shaping the market terrain, revealing a competitive landscape where quality, innovation, and strategic infrastructural developments are paramount.

Insightful Market Revelations

According to the analysis, calcium channel blockers are anticipated to sustain their position as the most utilized therapeutic class, favoured for their cost-efficiency and lower incidence of side effects. Hospitals, as distribution channels, are projected to dominate, paralleled by the increasing number of healthcare facilities globally.

Geographically, North America's heightened responsiveness to hypertension and its growing elderly demographic cement its stance as the predominant region over the years to come.

Future Growth Trajectories and Opportunities

The document lays out lucid forecasts, focusing on growth opportunities spanning across different therapeutic classes, distribution channels, and regions. Moreover, it unfolds a strategic analysis encompassing mergers & acquisitions, product innovations, and a study of competitive forces based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Diverse Questions Addressed

With an array of queries in consideration, the report delves into various dimensions, from the most promising sectors, aggressive market growth factors, regional dominance, and customer evolving demands to the latest market developments, competitive tactics, product competition, and industry M&A impact over the recent years.

In a rapidly advancing health sector, the expansion of the antihypertensive drug market denotes pivotal developments for a plethora of stakeholders, marking an era of innovation and strategic business growth through 2030.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:



Lupin

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

AstraZeneca

Novartis

SANOFI Merck

