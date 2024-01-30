Frozen To Close In The West End After Final Extension

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) It's time to say goodbye to Frozen, the Disney musical that has enchanted audiences at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane since Summer 2021. The show has announced its final extension and will close on 8th September 2024.



The musical is based on the Oscar winning animated Disney film and has been a huge hit in the West End, with stunning visuals, music, and performances.



Frozen tells the story of Queen Elsa, who has a magical power that turns everything she touches to ice. She runs away from her kingdom of Arendelle, which is trapped in an endless winter. Her sister Anna sets out to find her and bring her back, with the help of Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven. Along the way, they discover that only true love can thaw a frozen heart.



In 2022, Frozen won 7 WhatsOnStage awards, including ï¿1⁄2Best Directionï¿1⁄2, ï¿1⁄2Best Choreographyï¿1⁄2, ï¿1⁄2Best Set Designï¿1⁄2 and ï¿1⁄2Best Costume Designï¿1⁄2. The show features all the popular songs from the film, such as ï¿1⁄2Do You Want to Build a Snowman?ï¿1⁄2, ï¿1⁄2Love is an Open Doorï¿1⁄2 and ï¿1⁄2Let It Goï¿1⁄2, as well as 12 new songs by the Oscar winning team of Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez.



The current cast of Frozen includes Jenna Lee-James as Elsa (Maternity cover), Laura Dawkes as Anna, Jammy Kasongo as Kristoff, Craig Sullivan as Olaf, Oliver Ormson as Hana, Richard Frame as Duke of Weselton and Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall as Sven. Samantha Barks will return to the role of Elsa on 28th January 2024 after her maternity leave.



