Introducing Liqfit Framework - New Revolutionized Way Of NLP Model Fine-Tuning

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 29, 2024 5:59 am - We're thrilled to announce the launch of LiqFit - the new go-to library for flexible few-shot learning of cross-encoder models. Perfect for tasks ranging from text classification to Q&A, it stands out with its ability to work with minimal data.

???? What's LiqFit?

LiqFit is not just another library, it's a revolution in few-shot learning. LiqFit is an easy-to-use framework for few-shot learning of cross-encoder models. Such models were trained to distinguish whether two statements entail, contradict each other or are neutral. Such task setting is universal for many information extraction tasks, starting from text classification and ending with named entity recognition and question-answering. With LiqFit, you can achieve competitive results by having just 8 examples per label.

???? Easy Installation & Usage:

Install via pip: pip install liqfit

For the latest, build from source: pip install git+

Dive into real examples in our readme section

Key features and benefits of LiqFit are:

- A small number of examples are required:

LiqFit can significantly improve the accuracy of the default zero-shot classifier having just 8 examples;

- Can solve many different information-extraction tasks:

Natural language inference is a universal task that can be applied as a setting for many other information extraction tasks, like named entity recognition of question&answering;

- Can work for other classes not presented in the training set:

Having all needed classes in a training set is not mandatory. Because of pre-finetuning on large amounts of NLI and classification tasks, a model will save generalisability to other classes;

- Support of a variety of cross-encoder realisations:

LiqFit supports different types of cross-encoders including conventional, binary and encoder-decoder architectures;

- Stable to unbalanced datasets:

LiqFit uses normalization techniques that allow it to work well even in the cases of unbalanced data;

- Multi-label classification support:

The approach can be applied for both multi-class and multi-label classification;

Read more on GitHub:

???? We Need Your Support!

Loved what you see? Don't forget to star us on GitHub at LiqFit! Your stars are our motivation!

This is just the beginning. We've scheduled plenty of truly revolutionary solutions for the upcoming month, stay tuned! ??

