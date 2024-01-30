Technological Advances Propel A 4.7% CAGR In The Electronic Warfare Market To USD 23.2 Billion

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 29, 2024 7:26 am - Electronic Warfare Market by Capability (Support, Attack, Protection), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space), Product (EW Equipment, EW Operational Support), End Use (OEM, Upgradation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The Global Electronic Warfare Market is poised for significant growth, with a projected increase from USD 18.5 billion in 2022 to USD 23.2 billion by 2027, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period. The surge in market size is attributed to the development of advanced defensive systems, technological breakthroughs, and the integration of electronics into military hardware.

Key Market Players:

The electronic warfare market is dominated by globally established players, including BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries, and Saab AB.

Key Highlights and Drivers:

Multilayered Defensive Systems: The market is driven by the development of sophisticated multilayered defensive systems, benefiting from substantial technological advancements. These systems offer remote operations, real-time tasking, and reprogramming capabilities to defend against emerging threats.

Integration of Electronics: The integration of electronics into military hardware enhances the effectiveness of electronic warfare systems. This integration facilitates communication between different EW systems, leading to better-coordinated operations and reduced system integration costs.

Rise in UAV System Usage: The market is presented with growth opportunities due to the increasing use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems. The demand for ground surveillance and communication jamming further contributes to the expansion of the electronic warfare market.

Advancements in Countermeasure Techniques: Military aircraft are upgrading with technologically advanced countermeasure techniques, including anti-jammers, Radar Warning Receivers (RWRs), Laser Warning Receivers (LWRs), Countermeasure Dispenser Systems (CMDS), and interference mitigation systems, to protect against electronic attacks.

Electronic Warfare Self-Protection (EWSP): The incorporation of EWSP suites in combat aircraft, which include countermeasure systems for protection against various threats, contributes to the overall growth of the electronic warfare market.

Segment Analysis:

Capability Segmentation: The support category, also known as Electronic Support Measure (ESM), is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. ESM plays a crucial role in intelligence gathering, providing situational awareness insights for decision-making.

Product Segmentation: The market is sub segmented into equipment and operational support. Electronic warfare equipment includes systems for support, attack, and protection, detecting and countering threats such as missiles and artillery.

Regional Analysis:

North American Dominance: The North American region, particularly the US and Canada, is projected to dominate the electronic warfare market from 2022 to 2027. Increased investments in electronic warfare technologies and the development of advanced EW systems contribute to the region's leadership.

