Ahipoki To Open Second Rialto, California Location February 2024

- Hengky HuangDIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ahipoki is set to open its second location in Rialto, California this February at 1508 S. Riverside Ave, Suite F Rialto, CA 92376.Ahipoki has been known as the 'go-to' for quick-serve poke bowls since first taking the poke scene by storm in late 2015, opening the first location in Tempe City, California followed by the second opening in Scottsdale, Arizona. Serving signature poke bowls such as Tuna Luau, Blazing Salmon, Kimchi Shrimp and other sushi-grade fish like ahi tuna, salmon and shrimp garnished with a wide selection of vegetables and exotic toppings like daikon sprouts, seaweed salad, and masago served over a bowl of rice, salad, or kelp noodles. Hot bowls such as Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Sriracha Shrimp, Teriyaki Salmon, and other selections are also available.Fans can stay up to date on the opening date and grand opening event by visiting social media on Instagram at @ahipoki and Facebook at /Ahipoki. For more information, visitAbout Ahipoki:Ahipoki features a contemporary twist on traditional Hawaiian poke. Our signature poke bowls are a fusion of the freshest sushi-grade fish like salmon and ahi tuna blended with a vibrant mix of vegetable toppings and all tossed in our house-made sauces that create the perfect hand-crafted bowl. Every bite is a flavor-packed adventure celebrating a dish rich in history and bursting with modern-day flair.

