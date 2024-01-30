Xeni Partners With Tripadd To Offer Revenue Enhancing Ancillary Travel Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jacopo Benedetti NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xeni, the global white-label travel booking technology platform, has announced today a partnership with TripAdd LLC. The partnership will add the best ancillary products from around the world to the Xeni platform.This collaboration allows Xeni's subscribers to access TripAdd's full suite of inventory in minutes, including Airport Lounges, Luggage Protection, Flight Compensation, Airport Transfers, and much more.TripAdd's ancillary products enhance Xeni's vast suite of existing offerings, which includes more than 2 million hotels, global commercial flights, over 300,000 tours and activities, and car rental pickups at 30,000 locations. Xeni's wholesale rates allow its subscribers to earn commissions on travel sold on their custom, Xeni-powered booking sites.Rachel Obenshain, President at Xeni, commented:“Xeni looks to partner with the best inventory providers worldwide, and we are delighted to announce our partnership with TripAdd. Xeni powers over 200 travel communities in 54 countries, and our subscribers are looking for new ways to monetize their travelers. TripAdd offers a tremendous new suite of products for our users.”Jacopo Benedetti, Chief Growth Officer at TripAdd, stated: "Our partnership with Xeni marks a major stride in our quest to innovate and customize travel. By merging TripAdd's diverse ancillary products with Xeni's extensive solutions, we're crafting a seamless, enhanced travel experience. This collaboration goes beyond service expansion - it's about globally transforming how travel is booked and experienced."About XeniXeni's white label platform is a B2B solution that powers subscribers to instantly resell travel online to their bespoke audiences. Subscribers can launch their own booking engine, complete with a full suite of bookable inventory at wholesale rates so the seller can earn commissions. Xeni's infrastructure is built on the Hedera network. Every booking made across the Xeni platform is tracked, stored and settled on the decentralized ledger.Press contact: ...About TripAddTripAdd, a groundbreaking travel technology company, harnesses the power of AI to revolutionize how travelers discover and book personalized ancillary products and services. With a commitment to enhancing the travel experience, TripAdd is leading the industry in delivering tailored options that cater to individual preferences.

