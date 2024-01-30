Zelensky: Russia Launched Over 330 Missiles, Nearly 600 Drones At Ukraine This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has launched more than 330 missiles and about 600 combat drones at Ukraine since the beginning of the year, so control over Ukrainian skies is extremely important.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia has launched over 330 missiles of various types and approximately 600 combat drones at Ukrainian cities since the beginning of the year. To withstand such terrorist pressure, a sufficiently strong air shield is required. And this is the type of air shield we are building with our partners," Zelensky said.

He emphasized the need to ensure Ukraine's control over its skies, which is also critical to ensuring security on the ground - from frontline positions to hospitals and schools in the rear.

"Air defense and electronic warfare are our top priorities. Russian terror must be defeated - this is achievable," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine