               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ballots Distributed To Constituencies In Liberated Territories


1/30/2024 7:12:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The distribution of printed ballots for the presidential elections scheduled for February 7 to constituencies in the territories liberated from invasion has started, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.

Within the next 2 days, the ballots will be handed over to all the remaining constituencies of the country, and the process will be completed.

After the ballot papers are distributed to the district election commissions in accordance with the procedure defined by the Election Code, they will be delivered from the district election commissions to the constituency election commissions at least 3 days before the voting day.

It should be noted that the printing of ballot papers has started since January 24, and 6,524,203 ballot papers have been printed.

MENAFN30012024000195011045ID1107786173

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search