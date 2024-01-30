Ballots Distributed To Constituencies In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The distribution of printed ballots for the presidential
elections scheduled for February 7 to constituencies in the
territories liberated from invasion has started, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.
Within the next 2 days, the ballots will be handed over to all
the remaining constituencies of the country, and the process will
be completed.
After the ballot papers are distributed to the district election
commissions in accordance with the procedure defined by the
Election Code, they will be delivered from the district election
commissions to the constituency election commissions at least 3
days before the voting day.
It should be noted that the printing of ballot papers has
started since January 24, and 6,524,203 ballot papers have been
printed.
