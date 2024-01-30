ANCA Much Frustrated As Canada Okays Arms Sales To Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Armenia remains in its ampoule and continues its traditional
anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkish policies all over the world.
Regardless of the power and influence of any state in front of it,
it is able to accuse over trivial issues, whether it is appropriate
or not.
This time, Armenia's lobbyist institution, the Armenian National
Committee of America (ANCA), which took root in America, strongly
reacted to Canada's decision to lift the embargo on arms sales to
Turkiye.
The Armenian National Committee of Canada reported that, after
this decision, the entire Armenian society was seriously disturbed.
Even ANCA, which does not recognise any rights or laws, stressed
that this decision is a threat to "human rights and justice".
It is interesting how the cancellation of the ban on the sale of
arms to Turkiye, which was enforced in 2019, by a developed country
like Canada may pose a threat to human rights and justice.
In general, since the appearance of the concepts of Armenianism,
serious and complex problems have arisen in the context of
diplomatic and commercial relations between the countries. These
problems particularly hang over European countries and the USA like
a dark cloud. The question is, what privileges can ANCA rely on to
put pressure on the Canadian government? How can such an
institution try to dominate the management system of a country much
bigger than itself?
The Committee calls on the Government of Canada to listen to the
concerns of the Canadian Armenian community, civil society
organisations, and human rights advocates.
No analysis can normally explain that Armenia is neither a
member of NATO nor one of the leading states of Europe, but being
as tiny as an ant, it tries to challenge the giant states with all
its might. ANCA's more sensitive approach to every little issue
than the official state institutions and its reactive position,
especially on Turkiye and Azerbaijan, do not bring dividends for
Yerevan. The institution forgets that the capital city of Armenian
society, which it defends for every small issue, is located
approximately 120 km from Azerbaijan's border.
The ANCA should also not worry that neither Azerbaijan nor
Turkiye needs to spend billions of dollars on expensive weapons as
much as Armenia. Azerbaijan's manpower alone means a large armoured
vehicle, and the combat determination of one manpower is more
flexible and powerful than the dozens of ATAGS (Towed Artillery Gun
Systems) systems it has purchased from India.
This is not rhetoric, but the truth, and this truth was proven
on the field exactly three years ago. As for the relations between
Turkiye and Canada, the fact that Turkiye, which has a 72-year
military experience in NATO, ranks second in terms of manpower in
the alliance should arouse a sense of pride for the West. The
inclusion of Sweden in the alliance with the consent of Turkiye can
be considered one of the most important events for the West.
Although the US delayed the official sale of F-16 fighter jets to
Ankara for a long time, the deal was completed in favour of
Turkiye.
Thus, the concept that the world is bigger than five is valid,
and Turkiye, as well as Azerbaijan, stand out in the world due to
their influence. Today, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council
of Europe cannot get rid of the leverage of a group of Armenian
lobbies, but in the end, Western and European organisations having
concessions with Azerbaijan is not as imaginary as Armenia's dream
of building a 'great army'. In politics, there is always
displacement, and this means that factions are replaced by new
ones.
