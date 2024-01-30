Zerobounce Helps Email Senders Reach Gmail And Yahoo Inboxes Ahead Of Major Update

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ZeroBounce helps companies get past Gmail and Yahoo spam filters, land their campaigns in the inbox, and boost email ROI.

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / ZeroBounce helps email senders comply with Google and Yahoo's new sending requirements going into effect on February 1, 2024. The company's latest tool, DMARC Monitor, helps organizations boost their domain security and email deliverability.

ZeroBounce DMARC Monitor

DMARC stands for "Domain-Based Messaging Authentication, Reporting and Conformance" and is an email authentication protocol. It helps verify that emails come from a legitimate source and protects domains from fraud and phishing attacks. By February 1, all organizations sending mass messages to Gmail and Yahoo users must authenticate their emails.

"Email authentication isn't new, but now it's a must for inbox success. Postponing or ignoring email authentication will cause emails to go to spam or not get delivered at all," says ZeroBounce founder and CEO Liviu Tanase. "With the right tools, email authentication gets much easier. Our DMARC Monitor takes minutes to set up, provides real-time protection for multiple domains, and keeps spoofing and spam attacks at bay," the email expert adds.

Explore ZeroBounce's DMARC Monitor here: .

Starting February 1, Google and Yahoo will enforce new guidelines for email senders to reduce spoofing and spam. In addition to email authentication, Google and Yahoo require senders to enable quick unsubscribes, allowing users to opt out of receiving emails with just one click. Senders must also remove opt-out contacts promptly - within two days - and ensure their spam complaint rate stays below 0.1%.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is the go-to platform for email success, helping more than 300,000 customers with its email verification, deliverability, and email-finding tools.

Its 99% accurate email validation service removes obsolete and risky email addresses to help senders prevent bounces and maintain a good reputation. ZeroBounce's email deliverability toolkit further supports companies in reaching the inbox. Activity Data, one of ZeroBounce's most popular features, offers subscriber activity insights, allowing marketers to target their most active audiences. Email Finder provides professionals with valid business email addresses to enhance email outreach efforts, while DMARC Monitor helps organizations enhance domain security.

ZeroBounce has validated 24+ billion emails and serves companies of all sizes, from solo business owners to Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and Sephora. The platform provides military-grade security and is GDPR, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO-27001-certified, and India DPDP-ready.

For more information, visit .

