British Foreign Sec. Commends UK-Kuwait Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- British Foreign Secretary David Cameron welcomed the 125th anniversary celebrations of Kuwaiti-British partnership, commending the longstanding bilateral diplomatic ties.

This came during the Annual Arab Ambassadors Reception, held late Monday by the Conservative Middle East Council (CMEC) under the patronage of Kuwait Embassy in the UK, where they welcomed 125th anniversary celebrations of Kuwaiti-British partnership,

Cameron expressed gratitude to Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UK Bader Al-Awadhi for sponsoring the reception, and commended the historical Gulf-Middle East-British ties, stressing CMEC's role in bringing UK politicians and the region's leaders together.

Regarding the war against Gaza, he stressed the importance of providing humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, noting that he appointed a special envoy during his visit to the Middle East last week to find out the reasons preventing aid from reaching the afflicted throughout the week, especially water and electricity.

He explained that the next step should be a ceasefire that lasts for years, finding a peaceful political solution by working with partners and allies to guarantee a better future for both sides, and establishing a Palestinian State.

On his part, Dean of Arab Diplomatic Corps in the UK and Bahraini Ambassador to UK Sheikh Fawaz bin Mohammad Al Khalifa said that for forty years CMEC has contributed to building relations with MENA region, and that the council's role is now more important than ever as the Arab-UK friendship is fundamental in restoring peace, urgent end of the war in Gaza Strip and redoubled efforts to reach the two-state solution.

Sheikh Fawaz Al Khalifa commended the British diplomatic efforts to find a solution, hoping the British secretar's efforts will lead to a humanitarian truce and put an end to violence, expressing confidence in the Arab-British cooperation.

For his part, the Council's Honorary President Nicholas Soames said that this year commemorates the start of the official establishment of Kuwaiti-British diplomatic relations, noting that the two countries declared 2024 as the year of the Kuwaiti-British partnership.

He stressed that these difficult times highlight the importance of the international rule of law and respect the international institutions which maintain world order.

He extended his gratitude to Kuwait Embassy in the UK for sponsoring the ambassadors' reception and Al-Awadhi for his efforts, as well as extended thanks to the Bahraini Ambassador to UK Sheikh Fawaz Al Khalifa.

For his part, British MP Rob Butler highly valued the relations with Kuwait, which he said have become of great importance as they celebrate the 125th anniversary of the strong bilateral relationship.

"It is vital that we are all talking to one another in an attempt to find roots to long-term peace in a region that has known far too much conflict", he stated.

The reception, held at the British House of Commons HQ, was attended by several Arab ambassadors, British MPs, and former and current British ministers. (end)

