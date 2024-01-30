Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Antigua And Barbuda's G. General

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a cable of congratulations from Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda Rodney Williams for assuming the top office.

Williams wished His Highness the Amir good health, and further progress and prosperity for his country and people.

His Highness the Amir sent a cable to the president, expressing his utmost appreciation for the kind words, wishing him long-lasting health. (end)

