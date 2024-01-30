Kuwait FM Receives Congratulation Call From Kosovan Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Tuesday a phone call from his Kosovan counterpart Donika Gervalla, congratulating him on his new post. Gervalla expressed her best wishes and success for the minister and looked forward to joint work that contributes to strengthening and enhancing relations between the two countries. (end) sa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.