Kuwait FM Meets With KRCS Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Tuesday the Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer at the ministry's headquarters.

During the meeting, they discussed the society's activities and projects, ways of promoting cooperation among officials of United Nations (UN) agencies, nongovernmental humanitarian organizations and civil societies, and supporting joint efforts for responding to humanitarian emergencies and crises, including delivering humanitarian aid, provided by the State of Kuwait to war-torn and natural disaster affected countries, with the most recent initiative being aiding Palestinians in Gaza.

The Foreign Minister hailed the KRCS' great contributions, projects and activities in and outside Kuwait that aim to serve noble humanitarian goals, and appreciated its fervent efforts to deliver humanitarian, medical and relief aid to affected people around the world, and to promote Kuwait's global status. (end)

