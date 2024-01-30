Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3134913 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an official delegation accompanying him have for Saudi Arabia on a state visit.
3134873 KUWAIT -- A flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at Bayan Palace on Wednesday under the patronage and in presence of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (news report by Shaimaa Al-Ruwaished)
3134860 KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya affirm Kuwait is proud of its strong historic ties with the UK.
3134908 LONDON -- British Foreign Secretary David Cameron applauds the 125th anniversary celebrations of Kuwaiti-British partnership.
3134853 KUWAIT -- Kuwait is a close partner and a important to Britain, says Visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State in the Cabinet Office Oliver Dowden. By Nasser Al-Otaibi.
3134894 KUWAIT -- Kuwait News Agency's (KUNA) futsal team has qualified into the Ministries and Public Entities Futsal League semi-finals for the very first time after beating Kuwait University (KU)'s team 6-4.
3134865 KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.60 to USD 85.31 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 83.71 pb last Friday.
3134888 RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco to maintain its maximum sustainable crude capacity at 12 million barrels a day (b/d). (end)
