Police Fire Tear Gas On Massive SJB Protest

The Police fired tear gas on a massive protest in Colombo led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Colombo was placed under heavy military and Police security ahead of the protest march this afternoon.

The SJB delayed announcing the exact location from where they were going to kick start the protest till the last minute.

The protest march eventually began at the Viharamahadevi park and headed towards the public library.

The military and Police closed off the road near the public library and fired tear gas and water on the protesters.

Multiple court orders were issued earlier against the protest march but Premadasa said that the march did not violate the court orders.

Speaking to the protesters, Premadasa assured justice, under an SJB-led Government, for the economic crimes committed in the country. (Colombo Gazette)