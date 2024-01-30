Georgejon Announces Relativity Partner Of Record Designation At Legalweek 2024

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) GeorgeJon will support a future of collaborative success, driving industry standards.

January 30, 2023 – CHICAGO– GeorgeJon , a RelativityOne Services Partner, is proud to announce at Legalweek 2024 that shared Relativity customers can designate GeorgeJon as a Partner of Record to support Relativity Server and RelativityOne. This recognition underscores GeorgeJon's ongoing commitment to Relativity excellence and strengthens their capabilities to support customers on the Relativity journey on both deployment options.

The Partner of Record designation is the cornerstone of GeorgeJon's Relativity solutions. This includes the recently launched GJ Dossier archiving solution, GJ Aviator to help customers transition from Relativity Server to RelativityOne, GJ Support Desk for frontline technical support, and the GJ Health Check, a diagnostic approach to evaluate a platform and make fact-based capacity adjustments.

“GeorgeJon has always worked in the background to assist many Relativity customers, supporting performance and scalability. The Partner of Record designation enables GeorgeJon to officially stand alongside customers at the forefront of support, helping them navigate new and emerging issues as they scale Relativity's market-leading products,” said George Orr, Chief Operating Officer of GeorgeJon.“We are proud to offer several new Relativity-based solutions, and being a Partner of Record enables our team to deepen our service offerings with direct access to Relativity's technical support on behalf of our shared customers.”

This designation is not merely a recognition of GeorgeJon's expertise but also a testament to its potential in propelling the future of eDiscovery solutions. GeorgeJon is enthusiastic about embarking on this journey with Relativity, fostering an environment of growth, innovation, and customer-centric solutions.

“Over the last several years, GeorgeJon has offered several unique solutions to improve the eDiscovery experience,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity.“With the Partner of Record designation, we know that they will continue to innovate to bring additional solutions to market and provide unmatched customer support all while pushing the industry forward.”

GeorgeJon will be present in New York for Legalweek , a conference where legal professionals convene to delve into the business and regulatory trends, technology, and talent drivers influencing the industry. You can arrange your meeting with GeorgeJon in New York from January 29 through February 1 here.

About GeorgeJon

GeorgeJon is a specialized technology advisory and services firm focused solely on the eDiscovery, Investigations and Governance industries. Since 2008, GeorgeJon has optimized technology platforms and operations for a global client base, supporting internal staff and supercharging platform performance/security while shrinking total ownership costs. We deliver tangible, bottom-line results that are driven by innovative solutions, strategic architecture and workflow assessments, ongoing management/support built with nearly two decades of best practices. Please contact GeorgeJon at ... or visit for more information.

GeorgeJon's Innovative Solutions Include:



GJ Dossier: Turnkey archival and migration services for Relativity users.

GJ Health Check: Report card to identify gaps and hidden traps that limit your platform's performance, and recommendations for remediation.

GJ Managed Services: Keep your platform at best practices for optimized performance.

GJ Aviator: Technical blueprint to accelerate the timeline and minimize risk during platform and ecosystem transitions. GJ Support Desk: Prompt and effective L1 & L2 technical support for RelativityOne, day or night.





About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne , manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at ... or visit for more information.