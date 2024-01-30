Adele's New Album Becomes 2021'S Fastest-Selling Album

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Adele's new album”30” overtook Abba and become the fastest-selling album of the year so far.

its 261,000 first-week chart sales mean it past

the Swedish pop group's comeback album Voyage, which opened with 204,000 sales.

However, Adele's sales figures are significantly lower than those of her previous album 25, released in 2015.

That album, her third, opened with 800,000 first-week sales, which means the album“30” has sold 32% of its predecessor.

Adele won the first stop this week over Ed Sheeran's album (Equals).

This means she has now secured a chart double, with the album's lead single Easy On Me remaining number one for a sixth consecutive week.

The album“30” made up 67% of all physical sales and became the most-streamed album of the week, with 55.7 million plays across all tracks.

It is also the strongest opening week for a female solo album since Adele's last studio album 25, which was released in November 2015.

